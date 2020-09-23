Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister dismisses national lockdown claims

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:11s - Published
Minister dismisses national lockdown claims

Minister dismisses national lockdown claims

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has dismissed claims that England is heading towards a national lockdown.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething [Video]

Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething

Wales could be placed under a new national lockdown in order to halt a sharprise in coronavirus cases, the country’s health minister has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Farooq Abdulla says that 'Kashmiris don't feel Indian, would rather be ruled by China'|Oneindia News [Video]

Farooq Abdulla says that 'Kashmiris don't feel Indian, would rather be ruled by China'|Oneindia News

Without mincing any words, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the people of Kashmir do not feel Indian as this moment and would rather be ruled by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial' [Video]

Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial'

Dominic Raab has dismissed claims by leading scientists that new lockdown measures announced by the prime minister are "trivial" and don't go far enough. The foreign secretary insisted the government..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:37Published