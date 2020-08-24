IMF Chief economist Gita Gopinath says 'world economy remains in a deep recession'|Oneindia News

IMF Chief economist Gita Gopinath says that the world economy remains in a deep recession even though we have a small upgrade.

The recovery is going to be uneven, long and uncertain.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday turned slightly more positive on the global economy for this year, but warned of a long, uneven and uncertain recovery.

The IMF’s forecast assumes that social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue into 2021, and that local transmission will fall everywhere by the end of 2022.

#IMF #GitaGopinath #WorldEconomy