President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania claiming he would keep their communities safe.

President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?'

Kerry Woods Trump news - live: Doctors say president 'not out of woods' as Biden pleads with him to 'listen to the scientists'… https://t.co/qGG6wbXXSF 1 week ago

Mike @ceeneegee @SugarBear1007 @FoxNewsSunday @FoxNews He tried not being involved. Trump walked over him. Wallace then… https://t.co/DFg4W9uSoq 4 days ago

Sue Tanner Pweez pweez be my fwiend President Trump Pleads With Women: 'Will you please like me?' https://t.co/eNukfAUtPP 28 minutes ago