Darkness in Tenement 45 Movie

Darkness in Tenement 45 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: During the Cold War, a worldwide pandemic breaks out and residents of NYC are forced to lockdown in their homes in fear of the biological threat.

Locked inside, it is up to one woman to save the tenants of Tenement 45.

Director: Nicole Groton Producer: Nicole Groton Writer: Nicole Groton Cast: Nicole Tompkins, Casey Kramer Genre: Drama, Horror