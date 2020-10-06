The Batman Movie (2022) - Robert Pattinson

Global  
 

The Batman Movie (2022) - trailer HD - starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman - Plot synopsis: In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City and how it may tie to his own family, in addition to coming into conflict with a serial criminal known as the Riddler.

Directed by Matt Reeves Written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell


Robert Pattinson Returns to 'The Batman' Set, Films New Scene!

Robert Pattinson is back on set working on his upcoming film The Batman. The 34-year-old actor was...
Batman's Suit & Batmobile Photographed on 'The Batman' Set!

Batman’s suit and batmobile has been photographed on the set of the movie The Batman on Tuesday...
'The Batman' Pushed Back to 2022 Due to 'Dune' Delay

Warner Bros. is making more adjustments to its slate after moving Denis Villeneuve's...
Watch: Robert Pattinson joins The Batman shoot in UK post Covid-19 recovery

The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz..

Crowds turn out to witness filming of 'The Batman' in Liverpool ahead of city's tier 3 lockdown

These were the scenes at Liverpool's St. George's Hall where world-famous actor Robert Pattinson is filming for the upcoming movie "The Batman" on October 13.

Preparations for weekend filming of new 'The Batman' movie underway in Liverpool

Preparations are underway in Liverpool city centre for the filming of the new 'The Batman' movie to begin after a long delay due to COVID-19.

