The Batman Movie (2022) - Robert Pattinson

The Batman Movie (2022) - trailer HD - starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman - Plot synopsis: In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City and how it may tie to his own family, in addition to coming into conflict with a serial criminal known as the Riddler.

Directed by Matt Reeves Written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell