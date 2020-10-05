Global  
 

'Trump stands up for the working man'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s
President Trump has been in Pennsylvania promising a rally of supporters that he's the man to get the US economy back on track.


Bad President movie - Donald Trump - Starring Eddie Griffin and the real Stormy Daniels - Plot synopsis: Bad President is a satire comedy starring @Eddie Griffin Jeff Rector and The Real Stormy..

President Donald Trump supporters, one man with a mullet, another a lady dressed as Wonder Woman, showed up in Uxbridge, Massachusetts on October 10 to upstage an elderly Joe Biden supporter who often

A 36 year old transgender man continues to try to enter the military, despite the Trump Administration’s ban.

