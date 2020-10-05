'Trump stands up for the working man'
President Trump has been in Pennsylvania promising a rally of supporters that he's the man to get the US economy back on track.
Bad President movie - Donald Trump - Starring Eddie Griffin and Stormy DanielsBad President movie - Donald Trump - Starring Eddie Griffin and the real Stormy Daniels - Plot synopsis: Bad President is a satire comedy starring @Eddie Griffin Jeff Rector and The Real Stormy..
Trump supporters 'Wonder Woman' and 'Mullet Man' harass elderly Biden supporter in MassachusettsPresident Donald Trump supporters, one man with a mullet, another a lady dressed as Wonder Woman, showed up in Uxbridge, Massachusetts on October 10 to upstage an elderly Joe Biden supporter who often
Transgender Man Still Hopes To Join Military After Trump Administration BanA 36 year old transgender man continues to try to enter the military, despite the Trump Administration’s ban.