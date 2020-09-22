1 NIGHT Movie - Anna Camp, Justin Chatwin, Isabelle Fuhrman, Kyle Allen

Global  
 

Plot synopsis: Thirty-something (Anna Camp) who must decide whether to salvage her relationship with Drew (Justin Chatwin) after much personal disappointment.

Meanwhile, Bea (Isabelle Fuhrman), a worrisome teenager, reconnects with her introverted childhood friend, Andy (Kyle Allen) to overcome their difference in high school status following their prom.

Past and present collide as two couples explore love over the course of one night at a hotel.

Genre: Drama, Romance Director: Minhal Baig Writer: Minhal Baig Starring: Anna Camp, Justin Chatwin, Isabelle Fuhrman, Kyle Allen


