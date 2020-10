Just Eat Takeaway's online order growth jumps Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published 23 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Just Eat Takeaway's online order growth jumps European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Wednesday said it had received 46% more orders in the third quarter than a year earlier, as a surge in online orders due to coronavirus social distancing measures continued. Francis Maguire reports. 0

