Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: How have circuit-breakers worked elsewhere?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Coronavirus: How have circuit-breakers worked elsewhere?

Coronavirus: How have circuit-breakers worked elsewhere?

Several countries have attempted a so-called “circuit-breaker” in their fightagainst Covid-19.

We take a look at how they have fared.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: NI circuit breaker 'only viable' with Treasury support

NI's Economy Minister Diane Dodds warns that more measures to tackle coronavirus will affect jobs.
BBC News - Published

MPs to vote on tiered coronavirus plan amid fallout over ‘ignored’ Sage advice

Boris Johnson’s plan for tackling coronavirus will be voted on by MPs after documents revealed he...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases rise

Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases rise Boris Johnson faced fresh pressure to consider a tighter national lockdown in the face of figures...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus [Video]

Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus

The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus. Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to impose a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown across England to bring the coronavirus resurgence undercontrol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose a “circuit-breaker” lockdown lasting up to three weeks across England to bring thecoronavirus resurgence under control. He says the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published