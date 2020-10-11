Global  
 

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today (Oct 14) filed nomination from Raghopur assembly seat.

He was accompanied by his brother Tej Pratap.

Bihar elections 2020 for 243 seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.


RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. The RJD leader filed his nomination from Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. Tejashwi said Mahagathbandhan govt will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet. "We will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet if we form govt. These will be government jobs and hence will be permanent in nature. I promise to meet the 'equal pay for equal work' demand of teachers," he said. Earlier, Tejashwi sought blessings of his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap ahead filing nomination. The 30-year-old Yadav scion will contest against BJP candidate Satish Kumar. In 2015, Tejashwi had won the seat defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 22,733 votes.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 14hit back on MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai for latter's "terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if RJD" remark. He said, "Unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6%. What does he have to say on the terror of unemployment, poverty, starvation and migration? What did their double-engine govt do in 15 years? It's their attempt to divert from agenda but we want to contest election on agenda."

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 14 will file nomination from Raghopur for upcoming state elections. "If we form the govt, the first thing we'll do at the first cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature," said Tejashwi Yadav.

 Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, is trying his luck from Hasanpur Assembly Seat in Samastipur district of Bihar this time's in Bihar Assembly..
 What changed the political equation in Bihar? The elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Health Minister of Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav has changed his..
Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties,..

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 13, Shiv Sena's veteran leader Sanjay Raut spoke on matter if his party will fight Bihar elections in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Raut..

In the latest development in the Tara Yadav manhandling incident, the Congress leader has filed a police complaint against some office bearers of her own party, after which an FIR was registered...

