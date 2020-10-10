Die-hard Dhoni fan paints his house in CSK's colour in Tamil Nadu

A resident of Kutch district in Gujarat was arrested by Jharkhand Police for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media. The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi. Ranchi SP, Naushad Alam over the arrest said that a team has been sent to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring in the accused to Ranchi. Alam said, "We are sending our team to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring the accused to Ranchi. After interrogation, further action will be taken. Other accused in the case will also be traced and arrested. It is difficult to escape from Ranchi Police."
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can do in the team is satisfying for myself,"