Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus

The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus.

Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a circuit break, which has been recommended by SAGE, would help the government to get a grip on the virus.

She added that it was "a shame" the government has stopped following the science and urged them to "change course".

Report by Thomasl.

