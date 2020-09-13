Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus.

Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a circuit break, which has been recommended by SAGE, would help the government to get a grip on the virus.

She added that it was "a shame" the government has stopped following the science and urged them to "change course".

Report by Thomasl.

