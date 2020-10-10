Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 more suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot facing judge Wednesday

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:16s - Published
2 more suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot facing judge Wednesday
2 more suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot facing judge Wednesday

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Suspects in alleged Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot charged in court

Experts warn other extremist groups could attempt violent action in the months ahead after...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI [Video]

MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI

[NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:39Published
Court hearing gives look inside Whitmer kidnapping plot [Video]

Court hearing gives look inside Whitmer kidnapping plot

A hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids is giving us a look into the case against the suspects accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:48Published
5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot due in court Tuesday [Video]

5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot due in court Tuesday

5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot due in court Tuesday

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:49Published