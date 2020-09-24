Global  
 

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.


Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union lead condolences for Chrissy Teigen after miscarriage [Video]

Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union lead condolences for Chrissy Teigen after miscarriage

Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union are among the stars sending their condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the tragic loss of their baby boy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy. Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health. Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding last weekend. Her husband John Legend has been in the hospital with her. In a post to her baby, who she named Jack, she said "We will always love you."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby [Video]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the devastating news that they have lost their baby son following a miscarriage. Chrissy took to social media with a heartbreaking post explaining the 'deep pain' the family was feeling. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, Billboard Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

 President Trump heads to Iowa, Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings resume for a third day and more things to start your Wednesday morning.
ShowBiz Minute: Killer Mike, 'West Wing,' Cruise

 Killer Mike to receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards; Aaron Sorkin says upcoming "West Wing" special on HBO Max "an..
Post Malone leads 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations [Video]

Post Malone leads 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations

Nominations were officially announced on Tuesday, and Malone landed a whopping total of 16.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

John Legend to Return to Stage at Billboard Music Awards After Wife's Miscarriage

The 'Bigger Love' singer is set to make his first performance since family tragedy at the upcoming...
