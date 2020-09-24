John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy. Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health. Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding last weekend. Her husband John Legend has been in the hospital with her. In a post to her baby, who she named Jack, she said "We will always love you."
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the devastating news that they have lost their baby son following a miscarriage. Chrissy took to social media with a heartbreaking post explaining the 'deep pain' the family was feeling.
Rapper 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin’s third collaborative album, 'Savage Mode II,' bows atop the Billboard 200 chart, earning 171,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct...