'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77, after complications following a cardiac arrest.

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77

Conchata Ferrell is getting a touching tribute from Jon Cryer, who she starred with on Two & A Half...

Another 'Two and a Half Men' alum, Jon Cryer, also remembers his late co-star as 'a beautiful human'...

Conchata Ferrell -- best known for playing Charlie Sheen's quick-witted housekeeper on "Two and a...