Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Gas Station Robbed, One Person In Custody

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Miami Gas Station Robbed, One Person In Custody

Miami Gas Station Robbed, One Person In Custody

Miami police say two people robbed a gas station on NW 7th Street and NW 42 Avenue.

They then fled on State Road 836.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

HCSO searching for gas station robbery suspect [Video]

HCSO searching for gas station robbery suspect

HCSO searching for gas station robbery suspect

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:59Published
Double Shooting On Miami Beach [Video]

Double Shooting On Miami Beach

One person in custody after being urged by police to return to the scene.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published
Three Students, One Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus At Miami-Dade Elementary Schools [Video]

Three Students, One Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus At Miami-Dade Elementary Schools

Four days after Miami-Dade began to return students to the classroom for in-person instruction there have been at least four cases of coronavirus in schools.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:25Published