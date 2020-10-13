The Supreme Court ruled that the 2020 census must end now in order to meet a Dec.



Related videos from verified sources Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early



The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32 Published 11 hours ago Supreme Court Ends Census Count At Least For Now



The court said the counting should stop after hearing arguments from the Trump administration. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:31 Published 13 hours ago Supreme Court Halts 2020 Census Count



The Supreme Court has halted the 2020 Census, which was supposed to continue through the end of the month. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24 Published 13 hours ago