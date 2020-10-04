'COVID situation under control in Bihar': Dy CM Sushil Modi

While speaking to media in Patna on October 14, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi spoke on COVID-19 situation in the state.

Sushil said, "Opposition doesn't have any issues to raise and they talk of COVID-19 and today it is completely controlled here." "Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths.

Almost 1 lakh people are tested every day and beds are lying vacant," Bihar Deputy CM added.