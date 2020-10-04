Global  
 

'COVID situation under control in Bihar': Dy CM Sushil Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s - Published
While speaking to media in Patna on October 14, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi spoke on COVID-19 situation in the state.

Sushil said, "Opposition doesn't have any issues to raise and they talk of COVID-19 and today it is completely controlled here." "Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths.

Almost 1 lakh people are tested every day and beds are lying vacant," Bihar Deputy CM added.


Sushil Kumar Modi Sushil Kumar Modi Indian politician

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: NDA reaches seat-sharing deal; BJP gets 121 seats, JD(U) 122

 Making a veiled attack on the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said that only those who consider Nitish Kumar as their leader will be..
DNA
JP Nadda chairs meeting with Bihar BJP leaders [Video]

JP Nadda chairs meeting with Bihar BJP leaders

BJP National President JP Nadda chaired meeting on October 04 with Bihar BJP leaders ahead of elections in the state. The meeting took place at Nadda's residence. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, MoS MHA Nityanand Rai and BJP's incharge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav came for the meeting. Bihar elections will take place in three phases on October 28 and November 3, 7.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination, promises 10 lakh jobs if RJD wins [Video]

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination, promises 10 lakh jobs if RJD wins

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. The RJD leader filed his nomination from Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. Tejashwi said Mahagathbandhan govt will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet. "We will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet if we form govt. These will be government jobs and hence will be permanent in nature. I promise to meet the 'equal pay for equal work' demand of teachers," he said. Earlier, Tejashwi sought blessings of his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap ahead filing nomination. The 30-year-old Yadav scion will contest against BJP candidate Satish Kumar. In 2015, Tejashwi had won the seat defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 22,733 votes.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:54Published
Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency [Video]

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur constituency

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today (Oct 14) filed nomination from Raghopur assembly seat. He was accompanied by his brother Tej Pratap. Bihar elections 2020 for 243 seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 tests in India cross 9 cr; 20 states, UTs report positivity rate less than national average

 The total number of tests for detection of Covid-19 has crossed nine-crore in India, while the cumulative positivity rate is 8.04 per cent and is on a..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19 has led to rising levels in food insecurity in U.S.

 Studies show that food insecurity has doubled overall and tripled among families with children due to the pandemic.
CBS News

The Future of Hotel Design

 Mobile guest rooms, enhanced contactless room controls, robotic servers and pop-up dining areas are just a few of the ideas hotel designers are considering for..
NYTimes.com

Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

Bihar polls | 'Local parties want to talk, will visit Patna soon': Sanjay Raut [Video]

Bihar polls | 'Local parties want to talk, will visit Patna soon': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena MP added that he will visit Patna next week to meet local parties. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises Congress and Left parties. While BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the polls, Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:40Published
Bihar polls: Will go to Patna next week, local parties want to talk to us, says Sanjay Raut [Video]

Bihar polls: Will go to Patna next week, local parties want to talk to us, says Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 13, Shiv Sena's veteran leader Sanjay Raut spoke on matter if his party will fight Bihar elections in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Raut said, "Shiv Sena will contest 40-50 seats, there is no talk about alliance with anyone till now. I will go to Patna next week." "Local parties including that of Pappu Yadav want to talk to us," Shiv Sena leader added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister [Video]

Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Speaking to media, Maharashtra Energy Minister, Nitin Raut said, "A technical committee is being formed and they will do a technical audit and if there was sabotage and who were responsible for it. An interim report will come within a week. Action will then immediately be taken, based on the interim report," Nitin Raut added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

