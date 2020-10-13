Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due to Unexplained Illness
Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due to Unexplained Illness
Johnson & Johnson has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after one of their 60,000 participants became ill.
