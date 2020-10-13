Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due to Unexplained Illness

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due to Unexplained Illness

Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due to Unexplained Illness

Johnson & Johnson has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after one of their 60,000 participants became ill.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson U.S. multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturer

Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson have paused COVID-19 vaccine trials. Why experts say that's reassuring, not frightening.

 Experts say the recent pause on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials aren't unusual, but rather show scientific safety processes are working.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus treatment trials halted over safety concerns

 Eli Lilly has suspended tests on a coronavirus antibody treatment over a potential safety concern. This comes one day after Johnson & Johnson put its COVID-19..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trial following ‘unexplained illness’ in participant

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Monday night announced that it had paused its late-stage...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •The VergeCTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldBrisbane TimesSeattlePI.comCBC.caCBS 2Newsy


Amazon, J&J, Apple and JPMorgan - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson pauses its Covid-19 vaccine trial following an unexplained illness in a patient;...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

More COVID trials paused: What's the impact? [Video]

More COVID trials paused: What's the impact?

Valley COVID-19 trial participants speak with ABC15.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:12Published
Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay [Video]

Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern [Video]

Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published