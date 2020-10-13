Health Headlines - 10-13-20
In today's health headlines we talk about Eli Lilly pausing antibody treatment.
Also, Pfizer has gotten approval to add kids into their phase 3 COVID-19 trials.
Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearingIts day two of the supreme court confirmation hearing for judge Amy Coney Barrett. The two issues will be center stage health care and abortion.
