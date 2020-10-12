Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett In Hot Seat During Confirmation Hearing
Laura Podesta reports Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced questions by senators for nearly 12 hours On Tuesday.
CSPAN Confirmation hearing: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before Senate Judiciary (Day 3) - LIV… https://t.co/Nni4QgBbQF 1 second ago
Shirls 🇪🇺 RT @SkyNews: US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has dodged a number of key questions at her senate confirmation hearing https://t.c… 2 seconds ago
Jill Simpson-Owens RT @mkraju: Asked by Kamala Harris if she were aware — before she got the nomination — of Trump’s vows to choose a Supreme Court nominee wh… 5 seconds ago
Rivages Bleus RT @Sifill_LDF: On five separate occasions,Judge Barrett was a paid speaker for a program run by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which supp… 8 seconds ago
IAY Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has seven kids. And don’t you dare forget it. https://t.co/YH7Ju1hu7j 19 seconds ago
Juniper's Better Bitch Is Speaking RT @artsyboy1985: Amy Coney Barrett is a disqualifying nominee for the Supreme Court. A teenager into politics even knows that voter intimi… 20 seconds ago
CLAY-TON RT @nycsouthpaw: If you haven't heard Myra Selby's name before, she is a former Indiana Supreme Court Justice and Obama's nominee to fill t… 1 minute ago
Relajaaaooo RT @Reuters: President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said she gave no commitments to the White House on how she would rul… 3 minutes ago
President calls for support at rallyPresident Trump is asking supports to rally around Supreme Court nominee Barrett.
Kamala Harris Grills Supreme Court NomineeVice president nominee Kamala Harris took part in the Senate hearings of Amy Coney Barrett, rebuking Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and abortion access.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett Faces Second Day Of Confirmation HearingsJudge Amy Coney Barrett faced tough questioning on Capitol Hill on her second day of confirmation hearings; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.