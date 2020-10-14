Sony 'Scales Back PlayStation Store on Web and Mobile'
The tech giant is said to be updating the PlayStation Store.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
You won’t be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP games on the PlayStation Store in a few days’...
engadget - Published
on October 16, 2020
Related videos from verified sources
PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only PS5 Launch Sales
to Be Online Only.
On Thursday, Sony confirmed that the next-gen console will only be available online at launch due to COVID-19.
No units will be available in-store for purchase on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 4 days ago
Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch Sony Corp is seeing "very considerable" demand for its PlayStation 5 console via pre-orders, its gaming chief said, as the tech firm targets pole position in the race to tap the growth of gaming with.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago
Burger King and Sony team up for PS5 contest If you weren't able to pre-order a PS5, Burger King wants to give you the chance to win one. The fast food restaurant is teaming up with Sony for a contest. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published on October 14, 2020