Facebook Explicitly Bans All Holocaust Denial Content

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg has officially decided to ban “any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust”.


Germany to pay $662 million to Holocaust survivors amid pandemic

 The payments will go to about 240,000 elderly Holocaust survivors struggling to get by during the pandemic.
'Borat' Creators Sued by Holocaust Survivor's Estate for Callously Tricking Her

 A Holocaust survivor speaking with Sacha Baron Cohen for his new 'Borat' movie was callously duped, because she thought he was making a legit documentary ... so..
Twitter will ban Holocaust denial posts, following Facebook

Twitter will ban posts that deny the Holocaust, a company spokesperson confirmed today. The news, first..
How real-world violence led Facebook to overturn its most controversial policy

The biggest trend at platforms this month is changing your mind. Facebook belatedly banned QAnon...
Facebook vows to remove content denying the Holocaust in reversal for Mark Zuckerberg

 Facebook said Monday it is abolishing content that "denies or distorts" the Holocaust in a reversal of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's previous stance.
Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

 Mark Zuckerberg says his "thinking has evolved" as the social network changes strategy.
Trump vs. Big Tech: Everything you need to know about Section 230 and why everyone hates it

 Section 230, a provision to a 1996 law that shields Facebook and Google from liability for what users post, is increasingly under fire from Trump.
Hunter Biden tabloid story raises disinformation campaign fears

 The Trump campaign is accusing Twitter and Facebook of censorship after the social media companies blocked the spread of an unverified story about former Vice..
Facebook is accidentally locking some users out of their new Oculus headsets

Facebook says a “small number” of customers have been locked out of their new Oculus Quest 2 headsets,..
FCC will move to regulate social media after censorship outcry

On Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said that the agency will seek to regulate social..
