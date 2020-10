Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America heading straight to streaming Bang Media - Duration: 01:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:33s - Published Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America heading straight to streaming Eddie Murphy's upcoming sequel 'Coming 2 America' has been sold by Paramount to Amazon Studios and will be released straight to the streaming service later this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie



EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie trailer - No surprise that Eddie Murphy was voted most popular kid in his high school graduating class. Despite humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago COVID-19 halts Eddie Murphy's return to stand-up



The Nutty Professor star had plans to return with a big show, but when the pandemic hit they had to pull the plug. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago