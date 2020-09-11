Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Regina King honoured among Glamour's Women of the Year

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Regina King honoured among Glamour's Women of the Year

Regina King honoured among Glamour's Women of the Year

Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King has been saluted as one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Regina King Regina King American actress and director

Not so white Emmys make progress on diversity [Video]

Not so white Emmys make progress on diversity

From the 20-something women of "Insecure" to the Muslim-American star of "Ramy," Sunday's Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published
Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr [Video]

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:38Published
Regina King makes history at the Venice Film Festival [Video]

Regina King makes history at the Venice Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actress became the first African-American woman to direct a film selected for the festival.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Glamour (magazine) Glamour (magazine) American magazine


Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Paul Mecurio on Trump's coronavirus "blessing in disguise"

 The president told Americans, "Don't be afraid of Covid"; the Emmy-winning writer/comedian, who also suffered symptoms from the virus, begs to differ
CBS News

Paul Mecurio on Trump and the “blessings” of COVID-19

 After President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus and hospitalized, he released a video in which he stated, "This was a blessing from God that I caught it...
CBS News
Arjun Mathur Talks About The Hypocrisy In Bollywood. [Video]

Arjun Mathur Talks About The Hypocrisy In Bollywood.

Noted actor Arjun Mathur speaks at length about the hypocrisy that exists n Bollywod in terms of nepotism, favouritism and so on and so forth. He also spoke at length about his Emmy nomination and stated that it is his time to enjoy the limelight now!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 25:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Regina King Celebrated Among Glamour's Women of the Year

The 'Watchmen' actress is one of the recipients for Woman of the Year honor from Glamour magazine in...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges [Video]

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up. Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
India has moved from paradigm of women's development to women-led development: Smriti Irani at UN [Video]

India has moved from paradigm of women's development to women-led development: Smriti Irani at UN

Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women, Child Development Smriti Z Irani attended United Nations meeting on 25th year of 4th World Conference on Women. She said, "In India, we recognise..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Eli Goree Says He Was 'Blessed' To Work With Regina King [Video]

Eli Goree Says He Was 'Blessed' To Work With Regina King

ET Canada's Keshia Chante sits down with her very old friend Eli Goree, who shares why he felt "blessed" to work with Regina King on "One Night in Miami".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:27Published