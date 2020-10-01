Boris Johnson ‘won’t rule out’ national lockdown despite saying it will be ‘a disaster’

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a national lockdown... after saying it would be a “disaster”.

In his latest Prime Minister’s Questions clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Johnson issued two contradictory statements about the possibility of imposing national restrictions.

It comes after Starmer’s press conference on Tuesday in which he demanded a “circuit breaker” national lockdown in England, lasting up to three weeks, to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Parliamentlive.tv