Boris Johnson ‘won’t rule out’ national lockdown despite saying it will be ‘a disaster’

Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 01:55s
Boris Johnson ‘won’t rule out’ national lockdown despite saying it will be ‘a disaster’

Boris Johnson ‘won’t rule out’ national lockdown despite saying it will be ‘a disaster’

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a national lockdown... after saying it would be a “disaster”.

In his latest Prime Minister’s Questions clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Johnson issued two contradictory statements about the possibility of imposing national restrictions.

It comes after Starmer’s press conference on Tuesday in which he demanded a “circuit breaker” national lockdown in England, lasting up to three weeks, to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19: Prime Minister 'ruling nothing out' [Video]

COVID-19: Prime Minister 'ruling nothing out'

Boris Johnson has told the Commons that he is not ruling anything out when it comes to imposing national lockdown measures.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 12:54Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to impose a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown across England to bring the coronavirus resurgence undercontrol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester [Video]

Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester

The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published