Kim Ji Young born 1982 Movie - Jung Yu-mi, Gong Yoo

Kim Ji Young born 1982 Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kim Ji-young (Yu-mi Jung, Train To Busan) is an ordinary Korean woman in her 30s who is often distressed by her everyday life as a full-time mom and housewife.

Although being married to the man she loves and the struggle of raising a baby girl have forced her to give up on many things, Ji-young believes she is content in life.

However, her husband, Dae-hyeon (Yoo Gong, Train To Busan), notices that life is hitting Ji-young harder than she realizes.

Worried, Dae-hyeon turns to a psychiatrist saying, "My wife is turning into someone else" as Ji-young begins to speak strikingly similar to her mother, her best friend who died while giving birth, and her late grandmother.

Starring Jung Yu-mi and Gong Yoo