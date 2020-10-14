Pretending I'm A Superman Documentary movie

Pretending I'm A Superman Documentary movie Trailer HD - From award-winning Swedish director Ludvig Gür and acclaimed videogame producer Ralph D’Amato, Pretending I'm A Superman is the story of the skaters and developers who came together to create the best-selling gaming franchise, as well as a look into how skateboarding became a part of the mainstream, and continues to influence modern culture.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with legendary skater Tony Hawk, as well as industry stars Steve Caballero, Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, and Eric Koston, Gür takes audiences through an intimate yet extraordinary journey, chronicling the meteoric rise of skate boarding’s most famous name.