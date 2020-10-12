Poland: Massive WW2 bomb detonates underwater during navy operation
The bomb — nicknamed "Tallboy" and capable of causing a small earthquake — was dropped by the British in 1945.
Biggest WWII bomb found in Poland explodesThe biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland exploded under water on Tuesday as navy divers tried to defuse it.
Polish navy bid to defuse one of WWII's largest bombs near Baltic coastThe bomb — nicknamed "Tallboy" and capable of causing a small earthquake — was dropped by the British in 1945.
Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl Via @euronews: Poland: Massive WW2 bomb detonates underwater during navy operation
https://t.co/qlyNqCr76i 5 minutes ago
Hyper Observer #Poland detonates massive WW2 Brit bomb buried in shipping canal, no injuries https://t.co/RArIam5JeO 16 hours ago