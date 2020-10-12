Global  
 

Poland: Massive WW2 bomb detonates underwater during navy operation

The bomb — nicknamed "Tallboy" and capable of causing a small earthquake — was dropped by the British in 1945.


The biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland exploded under water on Tuesday as navy divers tried to defuse it.

 Divers attempting to defuse the massive bomb in a canal were outside the danger zone and unharmed.
