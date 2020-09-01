Closing Bell: Equity indices shed early losses, financial and banking stocks lead



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions NIFTY 50 Indian stock market index Equity indices tumble amid weak global cues, banking and IT stocks suffer



Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on October 14 tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite. Besides, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its projection of contraction in India's GDP for current fiscal year to 10.3 per cent from 4.5 per cent earlier, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 232 points or 0.6 per cent at 40,393 while the Nifty 50 lost by 88 points or 0.73 per cent at 11,847. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red zone with Nifty private bank down by 1 per cent, PSU bank by 0.7 per cent, IT by 1.1 per cent and metal by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro slipped by 6.5 per cent to Rs 351.45 per share despite improving its performance in the second quarter of FY21 on several parameters. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on January 1, 1970 Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, private lenders lose



Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday tracking Asian peers which witnessed downside in early deals. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 40 points or 0.1 per cent at 40,634 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,954. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thin margins with Nifty private bank down by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty FMCG and IT rose by 0.5 per cent each. Among stocks, the early gainers were Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Eicher Motos, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.However, ICICI Bank fell by 2.3 per cent to Rs 394.75 per share while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India traded lower with thin margins.Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped despite a firmer Wall Street lead with a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about US stimulus expected to continue to support sentiment. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published now

National Stock Exchange of India Stock exchange in Mumbai

Bajaj Finserv Indian financial services company Closing bell: Weak global cues drag down equity indices, banking stocks suffer



Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on September 09 following losses in Asian markets after yesterday's rout in Wall Street. Forecasts of double-digit contraction by several global rating agencies in FY21 GDP, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions drove investors to safer assets. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 171 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,194 while the Nifty 50 was down by 39 points or 0.35 per cent at 11,278. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank slipping by 2.5 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 1.8 per cent. But Nifty pharma gained by 1.9 per cent and metal ticked up by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, State Bank of India was the top loser after dropping by 4 per cent to Rs 195.70 per share. Axis Bank slipped by 2.7 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2.2 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 2.9 per cent and Bajaj Finance by 1.9 per cent.AstraZeneca Pharma India's stock closed 3.2 per cent down to Rs 4,080 per unit after its parent company voluntarily paused a randomised clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 Equity indices flat after historic contraction in Q1 GDP



Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance.However, ONGC dipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 79.65 per share. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and energy majors like GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coal India traded with a negative bias.Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset the weak lead from a softer Wall Street session. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970