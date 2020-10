Crowds were pictured dancing in Liverpool before new COVID-19 restrictions were brought in on Wednesday in the UK's new three-tier alert system.

Liverpool mayor says images of crowded streets hours before new COVID-19 measures 'shame our city'

The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of..

Liverpool bar owner says financial support for closed venues 'not enough' Venya Kruitkov, owner of Kazamier bar in Liverpool, says that more financialsupport needs to be provided as employers in the hospitality industry will beunable to subside wages, even with Government support.

Footage on social media shows people dancing in the streets of Liverpool after last orders.