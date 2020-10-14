Covid Surge

Global  
 

Experts say the u-s is facing a covid-19 surge in the colder months.....one that could overwhelm hospitals.

More than 30-states in the u-s have seen a rise in new covid-19 cases in the past week and some setbacks on vaccine development.

A trial for an antibody treatment from eli lilly has halted because of a possible safety issue.

This comes one-day after johnson and johnson said it's pausing an advanced clinical trial of a vaccine for a similar concern.

Experts are encouraging people to not let their guard down over the next few months.

### l3: coronavirus outbreak white pfizer to start child testing of vaccine drugmaker pfizer is planning to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine on children as young as 12.

It will be the first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children in the u-s.

The vaccine research center at cincinnati children's hospital says teenagers aged 16 and 17 will get the vaccine this week... the center says kids between the ages of 12 to 15 will be enrolled in the trial




