Governor test results

6 pm 314.jpg governor andy beshear says his family will stay in quarantine a little while longer... he says they have tested negative for the virus... but will wait for another test later in the week to be sure.

Meanwhile---the governor announced 776... new positive cases of the virus..

Of the new cases..

One hundred and eleven in children.

At least 81-thousand kentuckians have tested positive.

Governor beshear also reported 14 new deaths..bringing the total to 1,269.

