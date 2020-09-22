Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new measures brought in by the ScottishGovernment last week are “tough but necessary”, warning half measures mightnot work. The tougher regulations, including widespread hospitalityrestrictions, are “firmly rooted in scientific advice”, she added, stressingthe most important way to support the economy is to keep coronavirus at bay.
Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin". Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Compliance with new coronavirus restrictions put in place on Friday has been“good”, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Pubs and restaurants in the central belthave been ordered to close, while elsewhere alcohol can only be served inoutdoor areas.
Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris Johnson: “Why did the PrimeMinister reject that advice and abandon the science?”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.
