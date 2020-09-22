Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”.

MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Blackpool Blackpool Coastal town and unitary authority in north west England


Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's restrictions firmly rooted in scientific advice [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's restrictions firmly rooted in scientific advice

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new measures brought in by the ScottishGovernment last week are “tough but necessary”, warning half measures mightnot work. The tougher regulations, including widespread hospitalityrestrictions, are “firmly rooted in scientific advice”, she added, stressingthe most important way to support the economy is to keep coronavirus at bay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives [Video]

Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives

Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin". Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Scots complying well with new coronavirus rules, says Sturgeon [Video]

Scots complying well with new coronavirus rules, says Sturgeon

Compliance with new coronavirus restrictions put in place on Friday has been“good”, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Pubs and restaurants in the central belthave been ordered to close, while elsewhere alcohol can only be served inoutdoor areas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions [Video]

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published

Mark Drakeford Mark Drakeford Welsh Labour politician, First Minister of Wales

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Scotland's trawlermen look to Brexit to save their industry. [Video]

Scotland's trawlermen look to Brexit to save their industry.

On shore the Scots may have voted to remain in the EU. But out at sea they’re looking at Brexit as their saviour.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

Finn Russell back in Scotland squad for autumn internationals

 Finn Russell returns to the Scotland squad after missing the Six Nations matches in February and March for a breach of team protocol.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'Management is playing the russian roulette': When doctors infected with Covid continue to work [Video]

'Management is playing the russian roulette': When doctors infected with Covid continue to work

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:50Published

Covid-19: Govt to import 1 lakh MT of medical oxygen to meet any shortage during winters

 The Union health ministry has initiated the process of importing liquid oxygen as part of its preparedness to meet any unforeseen shortage during the winters..
IndiaTimes
Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris Johnson: “Why did the PrimeMinister reject that advice and abandon the science?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker' [Video]

Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:58Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething [Video]

Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething

Wales could be placed under a new national lockdown in order to halt a sharprise in coronavirus cases, the country’s health minister has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales: Nations League game ends goalless draw in Dublin

 Wales remain unbeaten in the Nations League after they are held to a goalless draw away against the Republic of Ireland, who have James McClean sent off.
BBC News

Five more Republic of Ireland players out of Wales game after new positive Covid-19 case

 Five more Republic of Ireland players are out of Sunday's Nations League game against Wales after a new positive Covid-19 case in the squad.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Sturgeon urges Scots to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling to high-risk areas of England as she singled out...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this