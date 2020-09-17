Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever Veterans' Railcard

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever Veterans' Railcard

Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever Veterans' Railcard

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been presented with the very first railcard for military veterans.

The new card will offer discounted travel for an estimated 830,000 veterans regardless of their age.

Report by Fullerg.

