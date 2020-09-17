Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever Veterans' Railcard

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been presented with the very first railcard for military veterans. The new card will offer discounted travel for an estimated 830,000 veterans regardless of age. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A 100-year-old man who raised thousands for Covid-19 relief while fastingduring Ramadan has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Dabirul Islam Choudhury walked 970 laps of his garden to raise money forvictims of the virus. The centenarian - who was fasting for Ramadan during hiswalk - raised more than £420,000. Mr Choudhury said he was inspired by CaptainSir Tom Moore, who was knighted in June after raising more than £30 millionfor NHS charities. The Queen's Birthday Honours were delayed this year so thatmedical staff, charity fundraisers and volunteers could be recognised fortheir work during the pandemic.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus."
Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of which will cover the half-term break.