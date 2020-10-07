Titans win over Bills amid team outbreak

NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills



On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 5 days ago

Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p1



Titans undefeated streak was halted after a COVID-19 outbreak hit 20 of its players and personnel. But they look to return to play this Sunday against the Bills. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 25:43 Published 1 week ago