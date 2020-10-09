Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Elton John has spent 'every single day' with family amid pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Sir Elton John has spent 'every single day' with family amid pandemic

Sir Elton John has spent 'every single day' with family amid pandemic

Sir Elton John says spending the coronavirus lockdown with his family has been the one "silver lining".


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India records spike of 55,342 new cases, COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62 lakh [Video]

India records spike of 55,342 new cases, COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62 lakh

As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
India's COVID-19 recoveries surpass 61 lakh, records spike of 66,732 cases [Video]

India's COVID-19 recoveries surpass 61 lakh, records spike of 66,732 cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 12 reported single-day spike of 66,732 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 816 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANIPublished
COVID-19: India's new recoveries exceeded new cases for 3 continuous weeks [Video]

COVID-19: India's new recoveries exceeded new cases for 3 continuous weeks

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 09 reported single-day spike of 70,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 964 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published