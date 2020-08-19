Pregnant woman writes Bar exam while in labour, gives birth and continues|Oneindia News

Labour is one of the most dreaded time for a pregnant woman, but giving an exam during labour is beyond one's imagination.

But the impossible happened when a pregnant woman in Chicago gave her bar exam while she was in Labour and continued right after giving birth.

According to CNN, Brianna Hill, a recent graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, was taking part one of a Bar exam spread over two days when she went into labour.

The test was being administered online amid the coronavirus pandemic when she began to experience labour pains.

28-year-old woman was writing the first part of the test when she her contractions began.

She said that candidates had to sit in front of the computer so examiners could make sure they did not cheat.

