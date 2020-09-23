Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad



Related videos from verified sources US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son



US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate



President Trump seemed to try to rattle Joe Biden by bringing up Biden’s son, Hunter. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago Sen. Ron Johnson requests report on Hunter Biden



Sen. Ron Johnson is part of a committee that has requested a report on Hunter Biden's alleged work with Ukraine and how that created a conflict of interest for the Obama administration while his father.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago