Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad

Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad

Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hunter Biden introduced Burisma adviser to VP dad before Ukraine pressure, email shows

Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate [Video]

President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate

President Trump seemed to try to rattle Joe Biden by bringing up Biden’s son, Hunter.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:05Published
Sen. Ron Johnson requests report on Hunter Biden [Video]

Sen. Ron Johnson requests report on Hunter Biden

Sen. Ron Johnson is part of a committee that has requested a report on Hunter Biden's alleged work with Ukraine and how that created a conflict of interest for the Obama administration while his father..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:45Published