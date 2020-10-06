IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals all set for 'royal' challenge from RR

Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League



Former CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat joined Abu Dhabi T10 League as Director of Strategy and Development. Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, Shaji Ul Mulk welcomed him and said, "It's time now to move ahead with a much better professional management and bring in names of repute from cricketing world. I am very happy to announce that Mr Haroon Lorgat has agreed to join us as Director, Strategy and Development of T10. He will help us make T10 League a truly global brand." On his new role, Haroon Lorgat said, "I am very grateful. It's very different to what I have done before - having been involved in long form cricket, in national and international federations. I witnessed T10 cricket for the first time last year and was amazed by its appeal and potential for advancement. Once upon a time, we may have thought 10 overs of an innings was just not cricket but the kind of skills, strategies adopted by coaches and teams when I saw matches last year, said to me there is a future here. It can be used as a development tool, as entertainment. It lasts 90 minutes - duration of football matches. In today's world, this format lends itself to something different. I am confident it will be embraced way beyond UAE." The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will take place from January 28 to February 6 next year.

