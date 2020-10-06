IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals all set for 'royal' challenge from RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough. In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition. Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today. My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also. So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory. Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets in power play but after that, Shikhar and I made a good partnership. We lost Stoinis' wicket in 16th over. I think we slipped on from there. We lost into 15 runs. This was the second match here. This was the great learning and we'll come back really strong. We'll work on our weaknesses and will gain our strength back." Of the 7 matches played by DC, the team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2. Delhi Capitals have slipped to second place in the points table after the today's defeat.
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.
Former CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat joined Abu Dhabi T10 League as Director of Strategy and Development. Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, Shaji Ul Mulk welcomed him and said, "It's time now to move ahead with a much better professional management and bring in names of repute from cricketing world. I am very happy to announce that Mr Haroon Lorgat has agreed to join us as Director, Strategy and Development of T10. He will help us make T10 League a truly global brand." On his new role, Haroon Lorgat said, "I am very grateful. It's very different to what I have done before - having been involved in long form cricket, in national and international federations. I witnessed T10 cricket for the first time last year and was amazed by its appeal and potential for advancement. Once upon a time, we may have thought 10 overs of an innings was just not cricket but the kind of skills, strategies adopted by coaches and teams when I saw matches last year, said to me there is a future here. It can be used as a development tool, as entertainment. It lasts 90 minutes - duration of football matches. In today's world, this format lends itself to something different. I am confident it will be embraced way beyond UAE." The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will take place from January 28 to February 6 next year.
