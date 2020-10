Man indicted on murder, kidnapping charges in connection with 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:06s - Published 27 seconds ago Steven Pankey, 69, had been called person of interest in case before indictment 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STORY.A FORMER IDAHOGUBERNATORIALCANDIDATE ANDCURRENT TWINFALLS COUNTYSHERIFF CANDIDATEIS FACING FIRST-DEGREE MURDERCHARGES.POLICE SAY STEVEPANKEY WASINDICTED IN THEDECADES-OLDKILLING OF ACOLORADO GIRL.PANKEY RAN AS ACONSTITUTIONPARTY CANDIDATEFOR GOVERNORBACK IN 20-14 ANDAGAIN AS AREPUBLICAN IN THELAST PRIMARY..HE TOLD THE IDAHOSTATESMAN HE ISUNDERINVESTIGATION INCONNECTION TO THEDEATH OF 12-YEAR-OLD JONELLEMATTHEWS.MATTHEWSDISAPPEARED BACKIN DECEMBER OF 19-84.HER REMAINS WEREFOUND LASTSUMMER IN A RURALAREA IN COLORADO.REPORTS SAYPANKEY -- BACK THEN-- LIVED ONLY A FEWMILES FROM THEGIRL'S HOME INGREELEY.ARMED WITH ASEARCH WARRANT,AUTHORITIESSEARCHED PANKEY'STWIN FALLS HOMELAST YEAR - SAYINGTHEY HAD PROBABLECAUSE TO BELIEVEHE KIDNAPPED ANDKILLED THE GIRL.THE INDICTMENTSTATES THAT PANKEYKNEW ABOUT KEYEVIDENCE THATPOLICE HAD KEPTSECRET, NAMELYTHAT A RAKE WASUSED TO USED TODESTROY SHOEIMPRESSIONS IN THESNOW.THE 69 YEAR OLDFACES ADDITIONALCHARGES OF FELONYMURDER ANDSECOND DEGREEKID