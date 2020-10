UPDATE: Police say shooting in Kleiner Park was actually a "negligent discharge" Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:30s - Published 27 seconds ago UPDATE: Police say shooting in Kleiner Park was actually a "negligent discharge" Meridian Police said in a news release a woman who said she had been shot while exercising at Kleiner Park admitted she had a negligent discharge. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AN UPDATE THISMORNING..AFTERINVESTIGATING ASHOOTING ATKLEINER PARK INMERIDIAN EARLIERTHIS MONTH... POLICESAY THE WOMANWHO REPORTEDBEING SHOT...ACCIDENTALLY SHOTHERSELF.AS IDAHO NEWS SIXPREVIOUSLYREPORTED... THEWOMAN WASHOSPITALIZED ANDUNDERWENTSURGERY FOR THEGUNSHOT WOUND.ORIGINALLY - SHECLAIMED SHE WASSHOT IN THEABDOMEN WHILEEXERCISING IN THEPARK.AFTERINVESTIGATINGFURTHER... POLICESAY THE WOMANADMITTED SHEACCIDENTALLY SHOTHERSELF.THE CASE WILL NOWBE FORWARDED TOTHE PROSECUTINGATTORNEY'S OFFICEFOR





