Savannah Board of Education creates mascot committee (10-13-20)

District is closer to making a decision on the future of its mascot...

The savannah r-3 board of education voted to create a committe to decide the fate of the savages mascot.

During tonight's meeting, the board discussed the best way to move forward with a committee, and created an application for individuals to make their case to be on it.

School board officials say the committee will feature the same number of people opposed to changing, as in favor of the change.

However, the committee will feature one unbiased individual.

It's something the board feels is needed for a decision like this.

(sot, joseph barbosa: "when choosing a chair, i hope that we can find somebody that is most importantly a strong listener and can listen to all sides of the argument rationally and then present the board with the appropriate information to make a decision.") the school district will post the application on its social media platforms and website tomorrow... and hope to get postcards in the mail for community members who don't have access to the application online.

