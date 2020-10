Community left 'reeling' after Oxford car crash kills four

Zoe Powell, 29, died alongside her daughters Phoebe, eight, Amelia, four, andsix-year-old son Simeon when the family’s Subaru people carrier collided witha heavy goods vehicle on the A40 to the west of Oxford shortly before 10pm onMonday.

Mrs Powell’s 30-year-old husband, Josh, and their infant daughtersurvived but remain in the John Radcliffe Hospital.