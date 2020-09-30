Disney Restructuring Company - Shifts Emphasis Towards Streaming

This week Disney has announced a major corporate reorganization.

Business Insider reports Disney is shifting its release strategy to place greater emphasis on its streaming services.

Groups focused on content production will be separated from those focused on distribution.

Disney says there will be a single overarching distribution team that will determine which platforms are the best fit for new content.

Distribution will prioritize Disney's streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.