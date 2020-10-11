Explained: The new Northern Ireland coronavirus restrictions

Global  
 

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont Executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants.

Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with theexception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday fortwo weeks, one of which will cover the half-term break.

The measures do notamount to a full-scale lockdown similar to that imposed during the first waveof the virus, but they mark a significant ramping up of the administration’sresponse to spiralling infection rates.


