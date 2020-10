Related videos from verified sources Big turnout for early voting in Houston County



Voters in Houston County waited up to four hours for their first day of early voting. Credit: WMGT Published 17 hours ago Douglas County sees increase in young voter turnout



In the final hours before Kansas' voter registration deadline, some University of Kansas students spent Tuesday asking others if they were registered to vote or if they needed help doing so. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:12 Published 17 hours ago Voter registration deadline today in Kansas



Voter registration deadline today in Kansas Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:45 Published 1 day ago