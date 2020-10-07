Watch: Tanishq store alleges threat calls over TV ad, made to write apology

A Tanishq store in Gujarat's Kutch allegedly received threat calls over its latest advertisement.

The store is Gandhidham had put up an apology note on its door over the TV ad.

The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the controversial TV commercial.

Photographs of the apology note were also doing rounds on social media.

"Tanishq India released an ad which hurt sentiments of some communities.

Later, Tanishq India issued an apology over the incident.

On October 12, two people visited this story and demanded apology.

The store owner had handed over an apology note to them.

The store owner was receiving threat calls and they informed us.

We have deployed a police patrolling team at this store.

No attack has taken place at this Tanishq store in Gandhidham," a police official said.

On October 13, Tanishq India withdrew the ad after vicious trolling on social media.

Ad featured a Muslim family preparing for baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.