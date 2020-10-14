Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

What you need to know: Oct. 14

Today - we're facing yet another red flag warning here in northern california.

That means conditions are ripe for wildfire... high winds, high temps and dry conditions.

The goal: do- not- start- a - fire.

Cal fire reminds everyone - now is not the time to mow your lawn.

Check to make sure no chains are dragging from vehicles - and no cigarette butts tossed out.

Pacific gas and electric is prepared to roll out another public safety power shutoffs.

P-g-and-e says nearly 54 thousand customers in 24 counties could potentially be affected by this.

The shutoff could last from 6 in the afternoon to friday night..

You can get more exact information from the pg&e psps website.

## this week the world passed a new milestone of 38 million coronavirus cases.

According to johns hopkin's latest tally - the u-s leads with the most cases and deaths.

Here in california: 852-thousand coronavirus cases have been reported... with more than 16-thousand lives lost to the virus.

