What you need to know: Oct. 14
What you need to know: Oct. 14
Good morning, North State.
Here's what you need to know to start your day on Oct.
14.
Welcome back.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Today - we're facing yet another red flag warning here in northern california.
That means conditions are ripe for wildfire... high winds, high temps and dry conditions.
The goal: do- not- start- a - fire.
Cal fire reminds everyone - now is not the time to mow your lawn.
Check to make sure no chains are dragging from vehicles - and no cigarette butts tossed out.
Pacific gas and electric is prepared to roll out another public safety power shutoffs.
P-g-and-e says nearly 54 thousand customers in 24 counties could potentially be affected by this.
The shutoff could last from 6 in the afternoon to friday night..
You can get more exact information from the pg&e psps website.
We have a link on action news now dot com under newslinks.
## this week the world passed a new milestone of 38 million coronavirus cases.
According to johns hopkin's latest tally - the u-s leads with the most cases and deaths.
Here in california: 852-thousand coronavirus cases have been reported... with more than 16-thousand lives lost to the virus.
###