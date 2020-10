Armenian-Americans stop traffic on California freeway Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 minutes ago Armenian-Americans stop traffic on California freeway A protest in Burbank California stopped traffic on the freeway. Armenian-Americans are demanding action after conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has left more than 350 people dead. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this